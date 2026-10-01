Your SIM May Stop Working When You Reach Ladakh. Here's Why

When you travel somewhere within India, worrying about your SIM card is probably the last thing on your mind. Network problems usually come up when you are travelling abroad. You check roaming, look for an eSIM, and make sure you will have internet when you land.

Ladakh can be different.

For travellers who do not know about its telecom restrictions, the problem can come as a surprise. Your regular prepaid SIM from another part of India will not work in Ladakh. A postpaid connection, however, can.

Not All Indian SIM Cards Work Here

The Government of India has continued restrictions on prepaid roaming between Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh and the rest of the country. Ladakh Police currently states that only postpaid mobile connections work in Ladakh because of security restrictions. It also notes that internet connectivity is good in Leh but limited in rural areas.

So, if you are travelling from Delhi with a Delhi-issued prepaid SIM, for example, you should not expect it to work after you reach Ladakh. The issue is not limited to any particular service provider. The restriction applies to prepaid connections issued outside the region.

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Nikita Nikhil, Senior Sub-Editor at NDTV Food and Travel, experienced this first-hand during a recent family vacation in Ladakh. She was carrying a prepaid SIM and had no network on her phone, while her father had a postpaid connection and could easily use his phone.

The restriction is linked to the telecom and security rules governing Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

Since Ladakh also has areas with limited or no mobile connectivity, even postpaid won't give you a network everywhere. It only means you are not affected by the prepaid roaming restriction.

Check This SIM Rule Before You Fly

There are two options:

Convert your existing number to postpaid before travelling.

Get a local connection in Ladakh.

Your postpaid SIM can work in Ladakh, but you may still lose connectivity while travelling through more remote areas.

The UT administration has acknowledged gaps in mobile connectivity. In December 2025, it introduced a streamlined process through BSNL for private tour operators to procure satellite phones for tourism purposes and emergencies in remote and high-risk areas where mobile connectivity can be limited or absent.

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So, if you are travelling beyond Leh, download anything you may need when you have a reliable internet connection. Maps, hotel details, travel documents, and important contact information are better kept available offline.