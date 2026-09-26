Dreaming Of Northern Lights On A Budget? This Russian City Is Your Answer

Talk to people about their dream travel experiences, and watching the Northern Lights is likely to come up at least once in the conversation. Also known as the Aurora Borealis, this natural phenomenon fills the night sky with splashes of green, blue, pink and, at times, violet colours, creating a magical experience. People generally prefer going to Norway, Finland or Iceland and other such places to experience this firsthand. These trips are expensive, but travel content creator Ankita Kumar has an affordable, budget-friendly plan.

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In a recent reel, she shared one of the more affordable destinations for a chance to see the Northern Lights. She documented her entire journey to Murmansk, Russia, in a video with a detailed voiceover for the viewers.

“Cheapest way to see Northern Lights this winter. And no, it's not Iceland, it's not Alaska either. It's Murmansk in Russia,” Ankita said.

How To Reach Murmansk

According to the travel vlogger, return flights from India can cost around Rs 60,000 if booked smartly. “Russia gives Indians an e-visa for Rs 6,000 valid for 16 days, which is super easy to get."

Where To Stay

Accommodation is super affordable. Budget hotels cost around Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,000 a night, while four-star properties can cost between Rs 5,000 and Rs 6,000. “But the way to experience the Northern Lights is through igloo stays, starting at around Rs 7,000 to Rs 8,000 a night," the creator shares.

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Things To Do In Murmansk

Travellers can also visit reindeer farms or try husky sledging. Ankita said, “Please research and choose ethical operations only.” Ankita said one must definitely go swimming in ice-cool Arctic water, which is possible while staying warm.

Things To Keep In Mind

International cards, including debit, credit and forex cards, may not work in this area. Therefore, one must carry enough cash.

WhatsApp works, but several other social media platforms are blocked. The travellers may need a VPN to access them.

Vegetarians may have a hard time looking for suitable food options; hence, Ankita advised carrying dehydrated or ready-to-eat meals.

The traveller also recommended seeking help from a local guide for a smooth experience.