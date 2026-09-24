Driest Desert On Earth, Salt Lakes, Flamingos And Colourful Cities: Why Chile Feels Like Another World

Some destinations stand out not just for their beauty, but for their unique landscapes and unforgettable experiences. From vast deserts and colourful cities to clear night skies, Chile is one such country. Situated along the western edge of South America, the country offers travellers a striking mix of natural wonders and adventure.

Digital creator Aakanksha Monga has shared glimpses of her trip to Chile on Instagram, highlighting some of the country's most unusual and breathtaking destinations. From the clear night skies of the Atacama Desert to turquoise hot springs, geyser fields and colourful streets, her journey covered some of Chile's most distinctive destinations.

Atacama Desert: Driest Places On Earth

Monga described the Atacama Desert as the driest place on Earth and highlighted its extremely dry landscape. Some parts of the desert receive very little rainfall, creating a barren terrain that has also been used by NASA for testing Mars-related equipment.

The region is also known for its exceptionally clear night skies. Monga said stargazing became one of her favourite experiences during the trip, with the dry air and low light pollution offering views of stars and planets.

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In northern Chile, the Atacama Desert is considered the driest place in the world, with some areas receiving only around 0.03 inches of rainfall annually, according to Discovery.

“Atacama is dry, silent, and completely otherworldly. It's often called the driest non-polar desert on Earth. Some areas go decades without measurable rainfall, and when it does rain, it's usually just a few millimeters, not actual storms. Heavy rain is extremely rare, which is why the landscape feels frozen in time,” she wrote in her post.

Salt Lakes, Flamingos And Llamas

Chile's desert landscape offers more than just dry terrain. Monga highlighted salt lakes, including one she described as being saltier than the Dead Sea, along with natural turquoise hot springs and geyser fields.

The country is also home to thousands of volcanoes and landscapes featuring colourful lakes and dramatic canyons.

The unusual scenery continues with wildlife encounters in the middle of Chile's desert landscapes. Llamas and pink flamingos are among the animals visitors can spot across parts of the country's desert regions.

Valparaíso: A City Of Colours

Monga's journey also took her to Valparaíso, which offers a sharp contrast to the barren landscapes of Atacama. The city is known for its steep hills, colourful buildings, murals and cafés. She described exploring Valparaíso as being like walking through 'someone's sketchbook'.

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Santiago: City Life With Mountains

The trip also included Santiago, Chile's capital, where urban life unfolds against the dramatic, snow-capped backdrop of the Andes Mountains. The city offers a different experience from both the desert and coastal landscapes, with mountains surrounding the urban centre.