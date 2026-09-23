2 Indian Destinations Make The World's 50 Best Places To Go In 2027 List

From mist-covered Himalayan hills to centuries-old monuments, with vibrant cultural traditions and picturesque natural landscapes, India continues to offer travellers an extraordinary range of experiences. The country has received an international spotlight for 2027, with two of its most distinct destinations, including Darjeeling and Gujarat, earning a place on Lonely Planet's Top 50 destinations for the year.

Perched in the foothills of the Himalayas, West Bengal's Darjeeling has long captivated travellers with its sweeping views of Kanchenjunga, emerald tea gardens, heritage toy train rides, and colonial-era architecture.

Further west, Gujarat offers a journey through centuries of history and living traditions. From magnificent stepwells and ancient temples to colourful handicrafts, wildlife sanctuaries, and vast salt landscapes, the rich culinary traditions and diverse cultural heritage are something people should experience at least once in their lifetime.

Also Read: Venezuela Rolls Out 90-Day Visa For Short-Term Foreign Professionals

The list features 50 recommendations chosen by Lonely Planet's global travel experts. While the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway has been selected as one of the 25 travel experiences to try, Gujarat has been named one of the 25 destinations to visit.

Darjeeling Himalayan Railway

Photo: Unsplash

The Darjeeling Himalayan Railway experience has stood out as one of the must-do things for 2027. The railway, popularly known as the Toy Train, has been operating since the late 19th century and is part of the UNESCO-listed Mountain Railways of India. The route climbs dramatically from the plains towards Darjeeling, passing through mountains, tea gardens and winding hillside tracks.

Best Time to Visit Darjeeling

Autumn and spring are generally the best seasons for Darjeeling. According to Lonely Planet, October and November can offer clearer Himalayan views, while March and April bring pleasant weather and vibrant spring colour.

Gujarat Stands Out For Its Diverse Landscape

Photo: Unsplash

The ranking placed Gujarat as one of the 25 places to visit in 2027, highlighting the state's diverse landscape. The state stretches from the salt desert of the Rann of Kachchh to the forests of Gir and has historic sites linked to the Indus valley civilisation, medieval architecture, and UNESCO-listed heritage sites. The combination of wildlife, history, architecture, crafts, and textiles makes the state a must-visit for everyone.

Best Time to Visit Gujarat

For an entire Gujarat trip, October to March is typically considered the most comfortable period of all, while winter is especially useful to plan a visit to the Rann of Kachchh.

Full List of Best in Travel 2027 List

Lonely Planet's 2027 selection is divided into 25 destinations and 25 experiences. Take a look at the complete list:

Also Read: World's Smallest Plane Holds A Guinness World Record And Is Smaller Than A Car

Destinations

North America

Québec, Canada

California's Coastal Redwoods, USA

Maryland, USA

Prince Edward Island, Canada

New Mexico, USA

Europe

Veneto, Italy

Dessau, Germany

Swedish Riviera, Sweden

Šibenik, Croatia

León, Spain

Caribbean, Central America and South America

Montserrat

Bariloche and the Lakes, Argentina

Granada, Nicaragua

Bocas del Toro, Panama

Africa and the Middle East

Oman

Rabat, Morocco

Tsavo East and West National Parks, Kenya

Oceania

Dunedin and the Waitaki, New Zealand

The Tweed, Australia

New Caledonia

Asia

Okinawa, Japan

Chengdu, China

Gujarat, India

Danang, Vietnam

Fulidhoo, Maldives

Experiences

North America

Become a temporary keeper at Rose Island Lighthouse, Rhode Island.

Flightsee in Alaska

Enjoy wine and fine dining in Valle de Guadalupe, Mexico.

Hotel-Hop South Beach, Miami

Savour the Slow Road in Minnesota

Europe

Road trip through history on the Route Napoléon, France

Sail the Aeolian Islands, Sicily.

Walk St Cuthbert's Way to Lindisfarne, UK

Dive into an unexpected underwater world in Greece.

Explore Killary Fjord, Ireland.

Caribbean, Central America and South America

Go on a Galápagos expedition cruise in Ecuador.

Dance tango in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Take a polar plunge in Antarctica

Explore Monteverde's cloud forest, Costa Rica.

Africa and the Middle East

Visit Abu Dhabi's museums, UAE.

Take a safari trek in Gombe National Park, Tanzania.

Explore São Tomé and Príncipe.

Oceania

Immerse yourself in art in Australia's Red Centre.

Experience Faʻa Sāmoa, Samoa.

Embark on ocean adventures in French Polynesia

Asia

Glide on a longboat to orangutan territory, Malaysia.

Ride the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway, India.

Trek the Michinoku Coastal Trail, Japan.

Follow a foodie trail in Taiwan.

Admire Astana's architecture. Kazakhstan

With so much to see and experience, Darjeeling and Gujarat are two destinations worth adding to your 2027 travel plans.