Ever Seen Homes Built Under Rocks? This Spanish Village Will Surprise You

What if you found a village where people have built their homes directly under massive rocks? This unusual place is not in Greece or Rome, but in Spain.

Setenil de las Bodegas, a small village in Andalusia, is known for its whitewashed homes, narrow streets and huge natural rock formations. Instead of removing the rocks to build houses, people built their homes under and around them.

A video of the village has been shared by travel content creator Arihant Baid. The video shows its white homes, cobblestone streets and the large rocks covering parts of the village.

Describing the place, Baid said, "My heart would definitely stay here! And this iconic place has to be on your bucket list."

The village has two well-known streets where houses sit directly beneath large rock formations. In some places, the rocks stretch over the streets like a natural roof.

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The streets are lined with white houses, small cafes and shops. Visitors can walk through the narrow cobblestone lanes while seeing massive rocks hanging above them.

The unusual setting has made Setenil de las Bodegas a popular stop for travellers exploring southern Spain and the Andalusia region.

The rocks are not just part of the town's appearance. They also help control the temperature inside the homes. The rock keeps houses cooler during the hot Andalusian summers and helps keep them warmer during winter.

Some houses also have openings, light wells and ventilation spaces that allow sunlight and fresh air to enter.

"You can reach here by bus from Ronda or Seville and explore this place in a day trip. Visiting the village is free," Baid said.

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How To Reach Setenil de las Bodegas From Delhi

Travellers from Delhi can reach Setenil de las Bodegas by first flying to Malaga, the nearest major international airport. There are no direct flights from Delhi to Malaga, so travellers will need to take a connecting flight.

From Malaga, Setenil de las Bodegas is around 120 km away by road. Visitors can rent a car, take a taxi or travel by public transport towards Ronda and then continue to Setenil.