A Slice Of Spain In Kochi? Traveller Says This Neighbourhood Feels European

From colourful streets and striking architecture to a lively cultural scene and great food, some places can give you the feeling of being somewhere far away, even when you are still in India. Spain is one such destination that attracts tourists with its vibrant culture, world-class cuisine, beautiful architecture and rich history. But Yug, a traveller who recently shared a video on Instagram, believes you can experience a similar charm without travelling all the way to Spain because Kochi in Kerala is enough.

He spoke about Jew Town in Kochi and recommended that everyone visit the place whenever they come to Kochi. His video read, “The most Pinteresty town in India.”

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Talking about his experience, Yug said, “Mujhe toh 2 minutes ke liye laga ki main kahin Spain mein aa gaya hoon (For two minutes, I felt like I had somehow reached Spain), but there's nothing like that. This amazing place is in the middle of Kochi, Kerala.”

Yug was equally surprised by the place, saying he initially could not believe that such a spot existed in Kochi. He described the surroundings as having a strong European vibe and pointed out that the area is largely frequented by tourists. He said, “95 per cent yahan sirf foreigners hi dikhai denge (Around 95 per cent of the people you see here are foreigners).”

He also shared an elaborate guide to Jew Town in his caption, providing useful details for those planning a visit. Located in Mattancherry, the area is around 10 km from Ernakulam Railway Station and has no entry fee. It is particularly popular among shopaholics, antique lovers and foodies. The ideal time to visit is during the day, and visitors can spend around two to three hours exploring the area.

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While there, travellers can also visit nearby attractions such as Paliam Dutch Palace, Paradesi Synagogue, Antique Museum Kochi and New Castle Gallery. For those looking to grab a bite, Yug recommended three cafés in the area: Cafe Crafters, Cafe Jew Town and Ginger House.

Many users commented on the post.

“Always time, my favourite place,” a comment read.

Someone stated, “Welcome to Kerala for those who know how to respect all religions.”

A user wrote, “Can we go at night? I reach at 7.30 pm and leave for Munnar the next day early morning. Would like to see it as soon as I reach.”

A user said, “Please be respectful of the place and the people visiting the place”

Have you ever been to Kochi? Let us know about your experience.

