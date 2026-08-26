Solo Travelling To Spain? This Content Creator Suggests You Choose Hostels Over Hotels

There's something exciting about exploring a new destination solo, meeting strangers, making friends along the way and experiencing a life that may have once existed only in your dreams. Speaking of solo travel, have you ever thought about going to Spain? We have been consuming a lot about its vibrant culture, stunning architecture, food and wine through films, books and social media. But if you're finally thinking of booking those tickets and travelling around Spain, content creator Anali Gupta has a useful tip on where to stay. In a video shared on Instagram, she recommends choosing hostels over hotels or other properties. Having experienced solo travel herself, she explains why hostels can be a great option and highlights the various benefits they offer.

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The clip encompasses glimpses of the country in different settings. She says, “Who knew hostels in Spain come with free dinners, free Sangria, free parties and instant travel family! And the best part? Every single one was centrally located, and I was able to walk to most of the sightseeing.”

Talking about some of the individual benefits of all of these, the creator mentioned, “Barcelona provides metro outside, in-house bar, parties, pub crawl and great social vibe. Whereas, Madrid has its own club and bar, daily pub crawl and social events.”

Seville, on the other hand, she continues, “It is my favourite! You can experience free dinners, unlimited Sangria, free flamenco nights, walking tours and amazing staff.”

Valencia too, has free dinner, free cocktail-making class, parties, and an awesome community. “Granada - food nights, rooftop bar, workstations, offbeat tours. So, going to Spain, 100 per cent recommendation to book these,” she added.

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So, the next time you're planning your itinerary for Spain, do consider staying at a hostel for all the benefits it offers.

For the caption, she wrote, “As a solo traveller, I almost always stay in hostels-but not in dorms and because they are cheap, I usually book a private room. I choose hostels because they give me something hotels rarely do: an instant travel community. And honestly, hostels in Spain are on another level.”

According to her, every hostel she stayed in was beautiful, centrally located, and packed with social events. Think free dinners, free sangria, walking tours, pub crawls, and the chance to meet travellers from around the world.

“My favourite moment? My hostel in Seville literally announced, “We're going clubbing tonight. Shots are on us! I can say that Spain completely changed my idea of what a hostel can be,” she expressed adding If you're backpacking to Spain, travelling solo, with friends, as a couple or simply looking for the best hostels in Spain, these are excellent options to add to your itinerary.