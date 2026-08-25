Mumbai Creator Makes Train Passengers Get Up For Fake Seat Audit, Railways Takes Action

A content creator identified as Mayank Jha was counselled by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) after his prank videos on Mumbai local trains drew attention for disrupting fellow passengers. In one viral video, Jha was seen knocking on occupied train seats and asking passengers to stand up as he carried out a fake audit. His series of videos involving Mumbai local trains also featured loudspeakers and interactions with commuters that were seen as disruptive.

After the videos came to the attention of the RPF, officials summoned Jha to Bandra and counselled him about his conduct. He was warned about the possible legal consequences of harassing or inconveniencing passengers for social media content.

Western Railway also addressed the incident on X, urging commuters and content creators alike to avoid behaviour that disturbs or inconveniences fellow travellers and called for safer and more comfortable journeys on Mumbai's local trains.

"Pranks may get views, but they shouldn't come at the cost of someone else's comfort. A content creator was counselled by RPF personnel at Bandra after creating prank videos on trains and was asked to apologise for his actions. As responsible passengers, let's avoid acts that disturb or inconvenience fellow travellers. Let's respect each other's space and make every journey safer, smoother and more comfortable for everyone," the tweet by Western Railways read.

See the post here:

Apologising for his actions, Jha admitted that the stunts were inappropriate and said he would stop his Mumbai local train prank series. He revealed that over the last few months, he had been filming content at local stations and inside trains on the Virar-Churchgate route.

He also urged fellow content creators not to stage disruptive or potentially dangerous stunts simply to gain views, stressing the importance of respecting other passengers.