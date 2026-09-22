0.6 Gram Seizure, 2,000 km Chase: How Kerala Police Cracked A Drug Network

What began as the seizure of 0.6 gram of MDMA in New Mahe, Kannur, triggered a 2,000-km chase that took Kerala Police across multiple states and led to the arrest of two foreign nationals in Delhi.

The case started in the first week of July when Rajinas was caught with 0.6 gram of the synthetic drug. During questioning, police identified Mohammad Sameel as a suspect.

A search of Sameel's house and vehicle on July 10 led to the recovery of 185 grams of MDMA. Investigators then analysed his phone and financial records, which led them to Mujitaba, alias "Tabu", whom police suspect was a key intermediary in the network.

Police said the network operated through drop points, with consignments left at designated locations and collectors receiving only location details, allowing suppliers and buyers to avoid direct contact.

Investigators continued examining phone records, financial transactions and movement patterns before tracing Tabu to Bengaluru, where he was arrested.

The probe later expanded beyond Kerala. Based on information gathered during the investigation, Kerala Police shared inputs with Haryana Police, leading to the arrest of Arshad Ali in Gurugram with around 800 grams of MDMA. Police describe him as an associate of Tabu.

Further investigation led to the arrests of Abdul Rahman and Ernakulam native Rishad. Police allege they helped arrange fake documents, SIM cards and mule bank accounts used by the network.

Investigators claim the network frequently changed SIM cards, operated around 20 bank accounts and routed transactions worth crores of rupees through them.

As multiple leads pointed to Delhi, a team comprising members of the Kannur DANSAF squad, the Thalassery ASP squad and Thalassery Police spent around 10 days in the national capital pursuing the case.

The operation culminated in the arrest of 36-year-old Nigerian national Chinelo Lilian and 30-year-old Cameroon national Philomene Chancelin.

Kannur Police said the two women were involved in manufacturing and supplying MDMA from Delhi, with the drug reaching Kerala through intermediaries and parcel networks.

Kannur Range Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police K Karthik said the two foreign national had been running a dry fruit shop in Delhi for the past year, which was being used as a cover for the drug operation.

He said the police was now trying to identify and arrest the kingpin of the network.

"We are now trying to hunt the main kingpin. We have information that live drug manufacturing was being shown through video calls," he said.

The DIG said the case highlighted a larger challenge for law enforcement agencies. "Foreign national like them are having a free run without enforcement agencies detecting their crimes. This is a national security threat," he said.

The arrests come as Kerala Police intensifies Operation Toofan, its anti-drug campign aimed at tracing narcotics networks beyond local distributors and identifying their sources.

The state government has also constituted a specialised Anti-Narcotics Investigation Team to handle major cases with interstate and international links.