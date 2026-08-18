6 Kg Ganja, Hidden Inside Auto, Seized Near Hyderabad, 5 Arrested

Telangana's EAGLE Force, in coordination with Pet Basheerabad Police, busted an alleged ganja supply network and arrested five persons on August 17.

Police intercepted an auto-rickshaw near GVK EMRI, Pet Basheerabad, and recovered 6 kg of ganja worth around Rs 3 lakh, concealed inside its speaker box.

Police said the accused had allegedly procured the contraband from a supplier in Nagpur after travelling there from Hyderabad.

The suspected supplier, identified as Shaik Sadiq, is on the run.

The arrested men have been identified as Mohammed Hamid, Mohammed Abbas, Mohammed Mustafa, Irfan Khan and Syed Afroz. Five mobile phones and the auto used for transportation were also seized.

Investigators said more than 25 regular consumers linked to the alleged network have been identified around Nampally Railway Station, Nampally Dargah and Public Gardens.

A case has been registered under the NDPS Act, and further investigation is underway.