Punjab Counter-Intelligence Inspector Arrested With 3 kg Heroin, Guns

Punjab Police have arrested Inspector Baldev Singh, the in-charge of the Counter-Intelligence unit in Ferozepur, allegedly with 3.35 kg of heroin, six pistols and six mobile phones.

The arrest has raised serious questions as the officer, who was posted in a unit responsible for tackling drug trafficking, has himself been accused of possessing a large quantity of heroin and illegal weapons.

According to Ferozepur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Bhupinder Singh Sidhu, Singh was arrested during the intervening night of Friday and Saturday following specific intelligence inputs.

The inspector was reportedly intercepted near the Ferozeshah Toll Plaza on the Ferozepur-Moga Road. He was allegedly travelling in a private i20 car and was in plain clothes at the time of his arrest.

Police recovered 3.35 kg of heroin, six pistols and six mobile phones from his possession, according to the information provided by the police.

A case has been registered against Singh at Ghall Khurd police station under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the Arms Act.

The arrest of a serving police inspector in a drug and weapons case has put the spotlight on the possible involvement of law-enforcement personnel in organised drug networks.

However, the exact source of the contraband, intended destination and whether any other persons are linked to the case will be established during the investigation.