Akali Leader's Husband Shot After Argument In Punjab, Party Hits Out At AAP

A personal dispute turned deadly in Punjab's Tarn Taran after three men shot dead the husband of a Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) 'sarpanch', with police launching raids to trace the accused.

The victim, identified as Navdeep Singh, had an ongoing personal dispute with a local jeweller, Surinder Singh, alias Sonu Kanda. According to preliminary investigations, both men knew each other and reportedly had a heated argument on Sunday evening.

The dispute took a deadly turn when Kanda, accompanied by associates Nirmal Singh Nimma and Arshdeep Singh, allegedly opened fire at the Akali leader's husband, leaving him critically injured.

Navi was rushed to a nearby private hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Soon after receiving information about the shooting, police reached the spot and launched an investigation. The area is being examined as part of the probe, while efforts are underway to establish the circumstances surrounding the attack.

The incident has triggered panic in the area, especially because the victim was reportedly linked to a local political family.

Police secured the crime scene shortly after and registered a case against the three suspects under Section 103 of the BNS and relevant sections of the Arms Act.

DSP (City) Sukhbir Singh said raids are on to arrest the accused, while ruling out any political rivalry or gangster angle behind the murder.

Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia reacted to the incident and said law and order in Punjab had 'failed' under the state police.

"Law and order in Punjab has completely collapsed, with even elected sarpanches no longer safe," he wrote in a post on X.

Lok Sabha MP and Akali leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal called the killing a "cold-blooded murder".

"The perpetrators of this heinous crime must be hunted down and brought to justice," she demanded, while extending support to the victim's family.