Akal Takht Expels Akali Dal Leader Amarjit Singh Chawla From 'Khalsa Panth'

The Akal Takht on Sunday expelled senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) member Amarjit Singh Chawla from the 'Khalsa Panth' over rape charges against him.

The five Singh Sahibans at Sri Akal Takht Sahib have also expelled granthi Malkit Singh over charges levelled by the woman that he had sent inappropriate messages to her.

The SGPC is the body that manages many Sikh shrines, while the five Singh Sahibans refers to the collective body of the five high-ranking Jathedars (priests).

The decision was taken during an emergency meeting at the Akal Takht's secretariat, with acting Jathedar Giani Kuldip Singh Gargajj announcing the decision.

He said Amarjit Singh, who represents a Sikh institution, was expelled from the Khalsa Panth until he proves himself innocent and appears before Sri Akal Takht Sahib. The Sikh community has also been directed not to maintain any association with him, while a complete ban has been imposed on his working in Sikh institutions for life.

Granthi Malkit Singh was also expelled from the Khalsa Panth. A lifetime ban has also been imposed on him from working in Sikh institutions, and Sikh communities have been directed not to maintain association with him.

Jathedar Gargajj said the allegations against both individuals were serious. He stressed that Sikh institutions are central to the community and that those holding responsible positions are expected to maintain high standards of character and conduct.

However, he clarified that the allegations against Chawla and Singh remain subject to the individuals proving their innocence. He also said the woman had approached the police, confirming that the Akal Takht will not involve itself in the matter.

The acting Jathedar said the woman had briefly met him and mentioned the matter concerning Singh, but had not submitted a written complaint to the Akal Takht. However, considering the seriousness of the matter, he had verbally instructed the SGPC to remove Singh from duty.

Jathedar Gargajj also called for an impartial investigation, saying no person should be unnecessarily implicated and no injustice should be done.