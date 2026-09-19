Rape Case Against Akali Dal Leader Amarjit Singh Chawla Latest Flashpoint In Punjab Politics

A rape case against Amarjit Singh Chawla, senior Shiromani Akali Dal leader and member of Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) -- the body that manages many Sikh shrines -- has put both the Akali Dal and the SGPC under scrutiny. The FIR, accessed by NDTV, was registered at Sri Anandpur Sahib police station on August 21 under Sections 64, 127(2) and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The complainant, a woman from Sangrur district who is currently settled in Bahrain, has alleged that she was held captive and raped at a serai in Anandpur Sahib. Chawla has denied the allegations and described them as false and fabricated.

The complaint also mentions Akal Takht's additional head granthi Malkit Singh and Mohan Singh, a driver at Takht Kesgarh Sahib, with the woman alleging that they sent her vulgar messages. The two, however, have not been named as accused in the FIR. SGPC chief secretary Kulwant Singh Mannan has said both employees were suspended and that SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami ordered a detailed inquiry into the matter.

The complainant, appearing before the camera through Akali leader Roop Kaur Sandhu's Facebook page, said she had approached several Sikh organisations before finally registering the FIR on August 21. She said she had also approached SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami and Acting Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gadgajj. The woman alleged that Chawla "crossed all limits" with her at a serai in Sri Anandpur Sahib and demanded that he be declared "Panth Dokhi".

Waris Punjab De leader and Dakha MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali has questioned the response of the SGPC and Akali Dal leadership and demanded resignations on moral grounds. Ayali has sought an impartial investigation into whose orders the woman was allegedly provided VIP facilities by the SGPC, in what capacity sewadars, a driver and vehicles were allegedly made available to her, and from which SGPC fund she was allegedly given money. He has also demanded that the probe establish whether the woman was allegedly being used against any individual and, if so, at whose behest.

Ayali has also questioned why Chawla has not been arrested despite the FIR having been registered nearly a month ago and alleged that the Punjab government had given the accused time to leave the country. He also questioned the silence of Acting Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gadgajj and sought to know whether he was aware of the matter.

When asked about action against Chawla, acting Jathedar of Sri Akal Takht Sahib Giani Kuldeep Singh Gadgajj said, "The matter is under investigation. Whoever is found guilty in the investigation should not be spared."

It is worth noting that Giani Gadgajj is also the Jathedar of Takht Kesgarh Sahib, the Sikh shrine in Sri Anandpur Sahib where the alleged incident is said to have taken place. Police have said the investigation is underway and evidence is being collected.

