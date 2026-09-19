Analysis: Why Panthic Politics Is At A Crossroads In Punjab

Despite being a Sikh-majority state, with Sikhs accounting for over 57.69 per cent of the electorate, Punjab's Panthic politics appears to be at a crossroads.

Until 2012, Panthic politics and votes appeared to be largely concentrated around the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD). But that support began to drift away from the "regional and Panthic party" after 2012. The electoral results underline the shift.

In 2007, the SAD-BJP alliance won 24 of the 27 seats in the Panthic belt - 17 for the SAD and seven for the BJP - but its tally slipped to 16 in 2012. In 2017, Panthic voters turned to the Congress, which won 22 seats. The SAD-BJP tally remained at three seats in both the 2017 and 2022 Assembly elections. Interestingly, in 2022, voters in the region backed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which won 16 seats.

The electoral data points to a significant shift in loyalties. Voters who once largely backed the SAD moved towards the Congress and subsequently the AAP.

The question, therefore, is: why is Panthic politics and the Sikh vote at a crossroads despite Sikhs constituting a majority of Punjab's population?

And if Sikh voters remained deeply alienated from the Congress because of Operation Bluestar and the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, why did they subsequently help the party form governments in Punjab in 1992, 2002 and 2017?

Several factors help explain why the Sikh vote has not consolidated behind any single political formation - and why the Congress has been able to return to power despite the deep wounds left by the events of 1984, including the damage inflicted on the Akal Takht during Operation Bluestar.

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When Majha Stopped Trusting Shiromani Akali Dal

Once trusted as the political arm of Sikhism, the Shiromani Akali Dal lost its stronghold in the Majha region primarily due to the trust deficit between the party and the panthic voters. The stronghold fell as trust declined.

Psephologists say a Panthic vote is not a casual preference; it is a wager that the party will stand between the community and harm. The trust started depleting after rural stress increased due to farmer suicides, drug addiction, and a dwindling farm economy. The voters drifted away as the old compact no longer held. Corruption made the party look like a family firm. Sacrilege cases in 2015, and the long trail of incidents that followed, made the party look unable to defend the religion and its followers. Drug smuggling on the border made it look absent from the household. The firings at Behbal Kalan and Kotkapura made it look like the state that shot at Sikh devotees.

By 2022 Majha was not searching for a better Akali Dal. It was searching for anyone else. AAP harvested 'badlaav' in a vacuum created by the lost trust. The lesson was blunt. SAD lost Majha because the voters no longer believed the party they used to believe.

Sikh Temporal Authority's Limitations

Sikhism views religion and politics as a single sphere, an integrated, holistic framework for human life. As the highest Sikh temporal authority, the Akal Takht never tried to polarise the Sikh voters by guiding Panthic politics. While the Akal Takht retains immense moral and spiritual sway-compelling political obedience, issuing edicts, and summoning leaders across party lines-it lacks the mechanics of a political party to directly translate religious decrees into electoral victories. On the other hand, infamous Deras like Dera Sacha Sauda have political wings that direct followers to support a particular political party.

In 2015 when SAD allegedly weaponised the Akal Takht to pardon the Dera Sacha Sauda chief for political leverage, the sangat revolted. Though subsequent clergy action later disciplined the same Akali leadership, religious penance failed to recover their lost voter base in Majha. Spiritual discipline could not repair a fractured political mandate.

Dera Chief is regarded as anti-Sikh as he allegedly indulged in blasphemy, and his followers were arrested for the sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib.

The contemporary friction involving the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over the anti-sacrilege Act and legislative amendments clearly shows that while the Takht can summon ministers and freeze state policies, it cannot reconstitute regional electoral majorities or revive fallen political dynasties. Ultimately, moral penance and religious accountability do not automatically convert into ballot-box mandates; voters separate spiritual reverence from political alignment.

In other words, the Akal Takht can reprimand leaders, seek changes to statutes, and set deadlines, but it cannot replace a political party. Voters respect spiritual supremacy, yet they decide their own political future independently. Religious authority remains absolute, but conversion into political hegemony is a bridge it cannot cross.

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Sikh Voters Are Not A Monolithic Bloc

Despite professing a common faith, the Sikh voters do not form a monolithic bloc and are deeply fragmented across regional, generational, and socioeconomic lines which also makes it difficult for the political parties to polarise them.

This electoral complexity is highlighted by historical shifts where the community repeatedly voted for the Congress party despite deep trauma from the 1984 anti-Sikh riots and the assault on the Akal Takht.

At the same time, the Akal Takht which once enjoyed a stronghold in the Majha region and commanded the Sikh conscience, cannot command the ballot box. Like the Akal Takht, the SGPC which manages the Sikh shrines and is often under attack from the ruling AAP for shielding the political interests of SAD, also lacks a political party's machinery to secure electoral majorities. If the SGPC had really worked under SAD's influence, the party's vote share might not have declined.

Rural Stress Divides Panthic Voters

Punjab witnessed extreme rural stress between 2008 and 2018 when most of the farmer suicides and drug overdose deaths took place. After SAD played the victim card over the deaths, the people trusted Congress and later AAP but the state's drug problem remains unsolved. The trust deficit among the voters, the majority of whom are Sikh, continues to grow. AAP's government's failure to control drug smuggling and addiction has further widened the trust gap.

Dwindling rural economy is another issue that state governments have failed to improve. Rural distress in Punjab-driven by crop failures, a crippling debt trap, deep-rooted drug addiction, and a failing agrarian economy-has shattered the community, further dividing Panthic votes and politics. When livelihood, basic economic security, and youth aspirations collapse, spiritual appeals lose their cohesive power.

Faced with this systemic crisis, political parties still campaign using the familiar rhetoric of Panthic pride and historical grievances. Yet, this strategy no longer bridges the gap.

Separatists Lack Viable Governance Blueprint

While the Shiromani Akali Dal is struggling to regain its lost stronghold in the panthic voter belt, separatist and hardliner groups were seen making panthic headway by exposing the SAD's wrongdoings. Waris Punjab De has also dented SAD in over two dozen constituencies in the assembly elections.

The question is: Can separatist elements guide Panthic politics? The Psephologists say that new comers like Waris Punjab De can certainly keep the political discourse noisy and disruptive. However, based on current evidence, they lack the structural capability to make Panthic politics governable.

Chandigarh based Psephologist Prof Gurmeet Singh says that the vacuum left by the decline of the Shiromani Akali Dal was undeniable. Yet, attempting to fill this leadership void through imprisoned parliamentarians and emotional appeals based on tickets to martyrs' family members is merely a bid for the political fringe rather than a viable blueprint for running the state. Governing a complex, agrarian, and economically distressed state requires more than street-level agitation or polarizing rhetoric.

Political analysts further say that separatist factions can capture headlines and tap into localized grievances, but they fail to offer a constructive administrative or economic agenda that addresses Punjab's deep-rooted institutional challenges. Consequently, while they may dominate the ideological noise, they remain incapable of translating emotional disruption into stable, broad-based state governance.