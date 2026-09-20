Bhagwant Mann Takes AAP's Punjab Report Card Door-To-Door Ahead Of Polls

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday launched the Aam Aadmi Party's statewide door-to-door outreach campaign from Dhuri, taking the government's report card directly to households while targeting the opposition ahead of the 2027 Punjab assembly elections.

Beginning the campaign from Dhuri, Mann highlighted the welfare schemes and initiatives of his government, including free electricity, free medical facilities through Aam Aadmi Clinics, free education in government schools and measures to put a cap on private school fees.

Mann also highlighted old-age pensions, free ration and financial assistance being provided to women under the Mawan Diyan Yojana. The chief minister claimed that the government's welfare measures and other initiatives had resulted in an average saving of around Rs 1.80 lakh per family.

During the outreach, Mann said the purpose of the campaign was to directly communicate with people and inform them about the work carried out by the AAP government. He said people themselves were aware of the benefits they had received from the government's schemes.

Targeting the Opposition, Mann said the Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal were fighting among themselves, while claiming that the Akali Dal had been finished from Punjab politics.

Mann also targeted the BJP over its anti-drug campaign in Punjab. The BJP has launched a statewide campaign against drugs, but Mann questioned the BJP's position on the issue and alleged that drugs had entered Punjab through Gujarat.

"People know everything," Mann said while attacking the BJP's campaign and questioning its narrative on the drug menace.

The BJP, meanwhile, has been conducting its own Nasha Mukt Punjab campaign, accusing the Punjab government of failing to control the drug problem. The AAP government has rejected the criticism and maintained that it is taking steps to combat drugs and strengthen law enforcement.

The door-to-door campaign comes as political activity in Punjab intensifies ahead of the 2027 assembly elections. Starting from Dhuri, Mann and AAP workers are expected to reach out to households across the state, highlighting the government's welfare schemes and development initiatives while seeking to counter the opposition's campaign against the state government.

The outreach is being positioned by AAP as a direct connection with voters, with party workers tasked with taking the government's achievements and welfare measures to people at the grassroots level.