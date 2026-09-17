Analysis: The Challenges That AAP Faces Ahead Of Punjab Assembly Polls

With the Punjab Assembly elections approaching, the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government in Punjab is facing a series of controversies and challenges on the law and order, governance and corruption fronts.

Several of these matters have also reached the Punjab and Haryana High Court, putting the government under increased political and judicial scrutiny.

Here's a look at the challenges the ruling party faces before the elections, due early next year.

1. Gulzar Singh Suicide Case

The suicide of a Dalit man, Gulzar Singh, in Sangrur has emerged as a major political challenge for the AAP government. Singh died on September 7 after allegedly consuming poison. His family alleged that he was harassed and subjected to casteist slurs for questioning Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema about the supply of drugs in his area at an event in Dirba the day before. The High Court has sought a status report in the case and raised questions over the allegations involving a sitting minister. Cheema has denied the allegations and said he will present evidence in his defence.

2. Mohanjeet Singh Custodial Torture Allegations

The allegations of custodial torture levelled by Sikh activist Mohanjeet Singh in Sangrur have put the Punjab Police under scrutiny. Singh alleged that he was tortured in custody after he protested during Bhagwant Mann's programme. The matter has also reached the High Court and raised questions over police conduct and the government's handling of the case.

3. Rs 5 Crore Allegation Against Chief Minister's Wife

An allegation that Bhagwant Mann's wife, Gurpreet Kaur, sought Rs 5 crore in connection with a rape case has created another political controversy for the ruling camp. The allegation was made by former Punjab and Haryana High Court judge Justice Ranjit Singh. The matter has also attracted the attention of the National Human Rights Commission. Kaur has denied the allegations and issued a legal notice to the complainant.

4. Government Employees' Protests

Growing protests by state government employees and pensioners are another challenge for the AAP government. Employee organisations have been raising demands related to salaries, pending dearness allowance, pensions, and other service matters. Demonstrations outside ministers' residences have added to the pressure on the government to address employee grievances.

5. ED Versus Punjab Police

The confrontation between the probe agency, the Enforcement Directorate, and the Punjab Police over an alleged cash-for-transfers racket has become another major issue. The ED has sought registration of an FIR and alleged that it has provided material to the state police. Punjab Police has sought further information from the central agency. The matter is now before the High Court, making the dispute a significant Centre state institutional flashpoint.

6. Drug Menace and Law and Order

The controversies are unfolding against the backdrop of AAP's major political promise to tackle the drug menace in Punjab. The Gulzar Singh case and the Mohanjeet Singh allegations have brought policing, drug trafficking, and law and order back into the political spotlight. Opposition parties are also making drugs and law and order key issues ahead of the elections.

The larger challenge for the AAP government is that these controversies span multiple areas, including law and order, policing, allegations of corruption, employee dissatisfaction, and Centre-State friction. With several matters before the courts and political parties sharpening their attacks ahead of the polls, the government faces scrutiny on multiple fronts.