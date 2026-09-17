"Remember Where Bin Laden Hid": India Asks UN To See Reality Of Terror

India has once again shredded Pakistan for supporting terror as a state policy and reminded the international community that many of the world's most wanted terrorists were eventually found not in "some ungoverned frontier" but ordinary places right in the middle of civilian dwellings.

Alluding to Pakistan, India told the UN Security Council (UNSC) that al-Qaeda terrorists behind the 9/11 attacks including Osama bin Laden, Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, Ramzi Binalshibh, Walid bin Attash and Mustafa Ahmed al-Hawsawi were found settled in urban locations and not some remote hideouts.

"The leaders of al Qaeda who conceived and directed these 9/11 attacks did not escape justice in the wilderness of some ungoverned frontier. Osama bin Laden, who ordered and financed the plot, was tracked down and killed in a fortified compound within a settled, guarded community under Operation Neptune Spear," India said, referring to the US raid in Pakistan's Abbottabad that killed bin Laden in May 2011.

A big problem is that the same permissive environment now shelters the terror groups Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), India's permanent representative to the UNSC Harish Parvathaneni said.

These two terror groups were among the targets of India's Operation Sindoor. Their infrastructure such as training camps and terror launchpads deep inside Pakistan was levelled by Indian cruise missiles in May 2025.

Parvathaneni pointed out that these terror groups continue to dodge the UNSC's sanctions regime by taking on new identities. The only way to stop this evil is for the international community to ensure no such sanctuary exists anywhere, he said.

"The same permissive environment that sheltered the architects of 9/11 has, in the years since, continued to provide space, support, and impunity to affiliates of Al Qaeda such as Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed and their like, acquiring different identities to escape this Council's sanctions framework and whose leadership and terror training infrastructure have been shielded from consequence," he said.

"The international community must join hands to address the continuity of such sanctuary in order to ensure that more such individuals are not thrust upon any country or its citizens and no one loses family and loved ones," the Indian representative to the UNSC added.