Bhagwant Mann's "Fake Turban' Jibe Sparks Fresh Political Row In Punjab

A political war has erupted between Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann over the latter's remarks describing Saini's turban as a "fake turban" during his frequent visits to Punjab.

Reacting sharply to Mann's comments, Saini has said the turban is a matter of faith, respect and reverence for the Sikh Gurus and accused the Punjab Chief Minister of insulting the Gurus as well as the people of Punjab.

Speaking to the media at Sant Kabir Kutir, his Chandigarh residence, after inducting several leaders into the BJP, Saini said, "For us, the turban is a symbol of respect for our Gurus. It is a matter of faith and respect."

Contending that the turban is a tradition passed down by the Sikh Gurus, he claimed that his government is working according to their teachings. "If Bhagwant Mann is calling this turban fake, then he should go to the place where our Gurus adorned this dastaar and apologise," Saini said.

The Haryana Chief Minister further demanded that Mann apologise to the people of Punjab, alleging that the remark amounted to an insult to both the Sikh Gurus and Punjabis.

The controversy began after Mann took a dig at Saini over his repeated visits to Punjab. Questioning whether Saini was also the Chief Minister of Haryana, Mann alleged that Saini keeps a turban in his car and wears it after entering Punjab from Panchkula, apparently believing that it would win over people in the state.

"But Punjab's people are not going to be pleased with such a fake turban," Mann said.

The AAP leader also hit back at Saini's earlier criticism of him as someone who only tells jokes. Defending his government's performance, Mann said the work done by his government over the past four-and-a-half years could not be dismissed as mere recounting of jokes.

"If Nayab Saini does not know how to tell jokes, I cannot do anything about it," he added, taking another swipe at his political adversary.

The exchange has now turned the turban into the latest flashpoint in the ongoing political battle between the two neighbouring states, with Saini demanding an apology and Mann continuing to target the Haryana government over its political outreach in Punjab.