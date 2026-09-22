Haryana Chief Minister Hits Back At Bhagwant Mann Over "Fake Turban" Jibe

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has launched a sharp attack on Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal, accusing them of misleading people in Punjab and failing to address key issues in the state.

In an exclusive interview with NDTV, Saini spoke about Mann's remarks on his turban, Punjab's culture and the role of Kejriwal in the state. He said he did not want to comment in detail on everything Mann says because of his respect for the Sikh Gurus.

Saini said wearing a dastar is not a political act for him and that his respect for the Sikh tradition goes back a long way. He referred to his participation in programmes connected with the Sikh Gurus and said he has worn the turban on such occasions.

The remarks come amid a political row between Saini and Mann over the Haryana Chief Minister's visits to Punjab. Mann had questioned Saini wearing a turban during his visits to the state and called it a "fake turban". Saini hit back, saying the dastar is a matter of faith, respect and honour.

He also referred to a Veer Bal Diwas programme at Kurukshetra, describing the place as one associated with the footsteps of the Gurus.

Saini said the turban is connected to the teachings and tradition of the Sikh Gurus. He also accused Mann of insulting the people of Punjab and Punjabis living across the world. Saini questioned whether the Punjab Chief Minister understood the culture and traditions of the state.

Read: Bhagwant Mann's "Fake Turban" Jibe Sparks Fresh Political Row In Punjab

Saini also targeted Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal, alleging that Kejriwal continues to have a strong role in Punjab despite being based in Delhi. He accused Kejriwal of running what he described as propaganda about Punjab and Punjabis before people in the country and abroad. Saini said it appeared as if Kejriwal was still running the Punjab government.

The Haryana Chief Minister also raised the issue of drugs in Punjab. He referred to a video in which Mann had spoken about the number of people arrested in cases linked to the drug trade. Saini questioned how such a large number of arrests could be made when Punjab's prisons have limited capacity.

The Haryana government has also accused the AAP government of failing to fulfil its promises on drugs and employment. Saini questioned whether the government had properly understood the process and time involved in dealing with such cases.

The Haryana Chief Minister has also been campaigning around the drug issue in Punjab. On September 21, he joined the Nasha Virodhi Yatra in Fazilka and said the fight against drugs should focus on protecting the state's youth.