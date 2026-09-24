Kunal Kemmu's First Meeting With Sharmila Tagore Was Far From Ordinary

Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan have often kept their personal life away from the spotlight, but an old conversation from 2012 reveals how the actor-director was introduced to the Pataudi family.

Soha said that she did not feel comfortable telling her father, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, directly about Kunal. Instead, she trusted her mother, veteran actor Sharmila Tagore, to have the conversation with him.

Soha also recalled the first time her mother met Kunal was on the sets of their film 99. At the time, Kunal was shooting a scene in a bathrobe.

In a past conversation with Hindustan Times, Soha Ali Khan said, “I would've never told my father directly because we didn't have discussions about boys. I relied on my mother to tell him.

“I must've told her and she is very liberal and trusting of my choices and not overtly concerned. She met Kunal on the sets of 99 and unfortunately he was doing a scene in which he had to wear a White bathrobe.”

Sharmila Tagore liked Kunal Kemmu from the beginning and quickly became comfortable with him. He also got along well with her. When Sharmila first met Kunal, she did not think the two of them would become friends. There was also a funny moment when she tried to cook for him but had to ask him how to switch on the gas first.

For Kunal, telling his parents about Soha Ali Khan was also a new experience. He first spoke to his father and later told his mother. By then, Kunal and Soha were together for around eight or nine months. Kunal decided to tell his parents because rumours about their relationship had started appearing in the media.

His parents asked him about the reports earlier, but he denied them because the relationship was not official at that time. As more reports appeared, he felt it was better to tell his family the truth.

He said the conversation was casual, but his parents, especially his father, were a little uncomfortable. It was the first time Kunal had told them that he was in a relationship with a woman.

Before sharing the screen in 99, Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan met on the sets of the 2009 film Dhoondte Reh Jaoge.

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