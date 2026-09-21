"I Have A Story To Tell": Kunal Kemmu Confirms <i>Madgaon Express 2</i> But Remains Tight-Lipped On Casting

Kunal Kemmu is all set to return with a sequel to his 2024 directorial Madgaon Express. The actor-filmmaker revealed that while he has already completed writing a story for the highly anticipated sequel, he is not yet ready to commit to a timeline.

During a conversation with Variety India, Kunal Kemmu shared, “I've always said that I will not make Madgaon Express 2 unless I genuinely feel that there is a story to tell. Luckily, they (collaborators and producers) also didn't bother me after that. Everyone said, ‘Okay, you figure it out.'” About having a script ready for the sequel, he revealed, “I have a story to tell, which I have written. At this point, I'll keep it at that.”

Madgaon Express featured Divyenndu, Avinash Tiwary and Pratik Gandhi as three friends whose reunion turns into a chaotic adventure. Therefore, one of the biggest questions surrounding the sequel is whether the original trio will reunite. When asked if the same cast would return for Madgaon Express 2, Kunal chose not to reveal details. “Well, I will answer those questions on another day,” he shared.

Although Kunal confirmed the story's existence, he kept other details, including the timeline and casting, under wraps.

Talking about the making of Madgaon Express, Kunal revealed how the experience changed his perspective on filmmaking. After spending much of his career as an actor, Kunal shared that he was surprised by how much he enjoyed being behind the camera.

“Firstly, I had no idea I could direct. I enjoyed myself on set, as did everyone else. There was great synergy. I also realised that directing let me be more myself than acting did,” he said. Explaining how directing changed the way he interacted with his team compared with the protected environment actors often work in, Kunal added, “As actors, we tend to live protected lives. We are in our vans, come out and give our shots, return to our vans, and once it is done, take our cars back home because we are always in the public eye. But as a director, you're always with your crew. You're handling situations in front of them. Sometimes, you're angry. At other times, you are sad. But you have to take charge of the situation.”

For Kunal, that experience made directing particularly personal. "Direction, let me be me. It liberated me in many ways,” he added.

Kunal Kemmu's latest directorial, Vibe, is currently in theatres. She stars alongside Preity Zinta, Sparsh Shrivastava, and Vanshuka Dhir in her debut role.

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