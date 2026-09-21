Prayers Stopped On Kartarpur Corridor, Akal Takht Questions Restrictions

The planned Ardas or Sikh prayer at the Kartarpur Corridor's Zero Line on Monday evening was disrupted after BSF personnel stopped devotees and acting Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj from proceeding towards the Darshan Sthal (viewing point).

The Sikh sangat had gathered at Dera Baba Nanak to pray for the early reopening of the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor. The plan was to offer Rehras Sahib, Gurbani Kirtan, Arti and Ardas at the Darshan Sthal, while Sikh devotees on the Pakistani side were also holding a religious programme near the Zero Line.

According to the Jathedar, the sangat was stopped well before the Darshan Sthal. He said even a request for five Singhs to proceed and offer the Ardas was not permitted by the BSF.

Expressing his displeasure, Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj said the devotees had come only with the intention of offering Ardas and seeking darshan of Sri Kartarpur Sahib. He described the stopping of ordinary Sikh devotees, including children, as painful.

The Jathedar also questioned why ordinary devotees were being stopped if VIPs were allowed access to the area. He said the relationship between Sikh devotees and Guru Nanak Dev Ji could not be broken by physical barriers, adding that Guru Nanak Dev Ji remains in the hearts of the sangat.

"According to local Sikh devotees, political leaders visiting here are often provided VIP facilities and taken up to the Zero Line, while the Sikh sangat faces restrictions. This is an unfortunate situation. The Central and state governments should pay special attention to ensure that Sikh sentiments are not hurt. I will visit Dera Baba Nanak every month along with the Sikh sangat to offer Ardas for the early reopening of the Sri Kartarpur Sahib Corridor," he said.

After being stopped, Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj sat down before the Darshan Sthal and began reciting Rehras Sahib.

The Jathedar said the matter would be taken up with the Centre and the concerned departments through correspondence. He also sought a permanent solution to the difficulties being faced by Sikh devotees at the Kartarpur Corridor.