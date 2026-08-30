'No Strict Action': Akal Takht Leader Tears Into AAP Over Punjab Drug Issue

With the issue of drug abuse emerging as a major political flashpoint in Punjab, Sri Akal Takht Sahib Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargajj has now stepped into the debate, questioning claims that the state is free from a serious drug problem.

Jathedar Gargajj said those claiming that there are no drugs in Punjab are welcome to approach the Akal Takht, stating that they can be provided data on individuals from different villages who are battling drug addiction, particularly the use of 'Chitta'.

He said the drug menace, especially heroin, is at its peak in the state and cannot be brushed aside through political claims or official figures.

"Drugs are being sold illegally and it is the government's duty to stop it," he said.

His remarks come as political parties have been locked in a sharp war of words over the Punjab government's anti-drug campaign.

The Aam Aadmi Party government has repeatedly highlighted its crackdown against drug smugglers under its ongoing anti-drug campaign, while opposition parties have questioned whether the action has made a meaningful difference on the ground.

Countering the claims, he said, "I have not seen any impact of Yudh Nasha Virodh (campaign against drugs). You come along with me to the villages and I will show how badly it has failed."

"I have not seen strictness by the government. I have been meeting young people who are addicted to drugs. They are the victims," he added.

He called upon the Centre to take effective measures to stop the supply of narcotics coming across the international border.

His comments also underline the difference between action against drug suppliers and tackling addiction at the village level.

According to the latest Punjab Police figures, during the 546th day of the 'Yudh Nasheyan Virudh' campaign, 65 alleged drug smugglers were arrested. Police said 731 grams of heroin, 10 kg of opium, 268 kg of poppy husk, 140 intoxicant pills and Rs 3,500 in alleged drug money were recovered. Six individuals were also counselled and persuaded to undergo de-addiction and rehabilitation treatment.