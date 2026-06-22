1.8 Kg Heroin, Rs 3.9 Lakh Recovered As Cops Bust Drug Network In Punjab

In a major crackdown on drug trafficking, Punjab's Fazilka Police has busted a narcotics supply network and recovered more than 1.8 kilograms of heroin, along with Rs 3.9 lakh suspected to be drug money. Three accused were arrested in connection with the case on Monday.

Speaking to NDTV, Fazilka Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Gagan Ajit Singh said, "Acting on specific intelligence inputs received on June 21, a team of the Anti-Narcotics Cell launched an operation and intercepted two suspected drug traffickers. The accused were identified as Prabhjot Singh, son of Jagtar Singh, and Jaspreet Singh, son of Avatar Singh, both residents of Mahatam Nagar Colony in Fazilka."

During the search operation, police recovered 1 kilogram of heroin from their possession. Officials also seized Rs 3.9 lakh in cash, suspected to be proceeds from the illegal drug trade.

Following the recovery, a case was registered under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and the accused were taken into custody for further interrogation.

During questioning, the two accused allegedly revealed details about the source of the narcotics. Acting on this information, police conducted follow-up raids and arrested a third accused, identified as Gurdeep Singh, son of Amar Singh, from the Jalalabad area.

Police said the subsequent operation led to the recovery of an additional 805 grams of heroin, taking the total seizure in the case to more than 1.8 kilograms.

Investigators believe the arrested individuals were part of a larger drug distribution network operating in the region. Efforts are underway to identify both upstream suppliers and downstream recipients linked to the racket.

Senior police officials said the investigation is progressing rapidly, and further arrests are likely in the coming days. Authorities are also examining financial transactions and other links associated with the accused to uncover the complete supply chain.