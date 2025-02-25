Now Punjab's AAP Government Uses 'Bulldozer Justice' Against Drug Mafia

The Punjab Police demolished the houses of drug mafia Sonu and Rahul Hans in and around Ludhiana. This comes as part of the state government's war on drugs campaign. Police personnel came in with bulldozers and razed the illegal properties associated with two of the drug mafia.

On Monday night, Police bulldozed the illegal construction of drug mafia Sonu's house in Talwandi village. Sonu has been actively involved in drug smuggling for three years and has six FIRs registered against him.

In another incident, earlier today, Police also bulldozed Rahul Hans's mansion in Ludhiana. Mr Hans's mansion was worth Rs 47 lakh.

The Punjab government seems to be following the Uttar Pradesh and Haryana governments' style of action against illegal activities.

The Punjab government has announced a crackdown on drug abuse in the state. The district administrations have been instructed to ensure the availability of adequate rehabilitation and de-addiction facilities.

The government, in a statement, noted that its action could cause distress amongst habitual users of drugs. "To slowly wean them away from drugs, all DCs are hereby directed to ensure an adequate number of rehab and Drug De-addiction centres equipped with necessary equipment and medicines including Buprenorphine medicine, testing kits, required staff etc. Preparations should be done on a war footing and each DC should be ready in the next two days," added the statement.

Last week, the Punjab Police arrested four drug smugglers and seized more than five kilograms of heroin in two separate cases. Those accused were identified as -- Gurjant Singh alias Kalu and Jagjit Singh, both residents of Amritsar, Sahil Kumar alias Sahil, from Tarn Taran and Rinku hailing from Ferozepur, -- an official statement said.