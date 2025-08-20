Punjab Police Arrest 2 More Operatives Of Babbar Khalsa Terror Module

Days after busting Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terror module, Counter Intelligence Jalandhar has arrested two more operatives of the same module and recovered one 86P hand-grenade from their possession, Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav has said.

Those arrested have been identified as Vishavjit and Jackson, both residents of Shankar in Nakodar, an official release said.

As per the information, Punjab Police had arrested five operatives, including Ritik Naroliya and Sonu Kumar alias Kali, and three juveniles, of the BKI module for their involvement in the Nawanshahr Grenade Attack and recovered one 86P hand-grenade and one .30 bore pistol from their possession.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said that acting swiftly on forward and backwards linkages, CI Jalandhar recovered one 86P Hand Grenade following the arrest of two BKI operatives, Ritik Naroliya and a juvenile from Rajasthan, a few days back. The accused's disclosures led to the arrest of their aides, Vishavjit from Kolkata-- while he was trying to abscond to Malaysia-- and his accomplice Jackson was arrested from Nakodar, which led to the recovery of the said hand grenade, he said.

The DGP stated that all the arrested accused persons were acting under the direction of Canada-based BKI masterminds Zeeshan Akhtar and Ajay Gill.

Sharing more details, AIG CI Navjot Singh Mahal said that preliminary investigations have revealed that the accused Vishavjit and Jackson had retrieved two hand grenades from Beas through their associates in the last week of July this year. Of which, one grenade was exploded in a liquor shop in SBS Nagar 10 days back by other members of this module, he said.

The AIG stated that further investigations are ongoing in this case, and more arrests are likely in the coming days. A case FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Police Station State Special Operation Cell (SSOC), Amritsar, he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)