Punjab Police Recruitment 2025: Constable Exam Result Declared, Direct Link Here

Punjab Police Constable Result 2025: The Punjab Police has published the constable exam result 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the results by visiting the official website, punjabpolice.gov.in.

When and where was the exam held?

The recruitment test was run over several weeks, with papers conducted between 4 May and 18 June 2025 at multiple centres.

How to check the result?

Step 1. Go to punjabpolice.gov.in.

Step 2. Find the link titled "Punjab Police Constable Result 2025" under Latest News / Recruitment.

Step 3. Click the link and enter your roll number and date of birth on the login page.

Step 4. Hit Submit / View Result to display your scorecard.

Step 5. Download the PDF and print a copy to carry to the next stages.

Direct Link Here

Your scorecard will show the marks you obtained in the written test and whether you have qualified for that stage. Download it immediately and keep both a digital copy and a printed copy safe for future use in subsequent rounds.

What comes next for candidates who qualified?

Those who have cleared the written paper will be called for the next phase. Start preparing for these physical rounds right away and collect original certificates like educational mark sheets, photo ID, and domicile proof to avoid last-minute scrambling.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official portal for updates on call letters, PMT/PST schedules, and document verification.