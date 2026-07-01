AAP Under Fire, Opposition United: Impact Of The Akal Takht's Directive

The Akal Takht Jathedar's decision to give the Punjab government one month to review the anti-sacrilege law has changed the political debate in the state. What the ruling Aam Aadmi Party thought would be seen as a major step to protect religious scriptures has now become a challenge, with the discussion shifting from the law to the way it was prepared and passed.

So far the biggest impact has been on the administration.

While asking the government to make changes to the law, the Jathedar also asked if lawmakers had read and examined the bill before voting, raising questions about the lawmaking process and given the opposition a strong issue with which to attack the ruling party ahead of next year's election.

For the AAP, the criticism comes at a difficult time.

The party won the 2022 election by promising a transparent and responsible government. But the Takht's observations have created an impression it may have passed an important law without enough discussion with legal experts, Sikh scholars and other stakeholders. If the government now amends the law, the opposition is likely to claim it is correcting its own mistakes.

The Congress - dumped out of power by the AAP in 2022 - has quickly taken advantage.

Leader of the Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa, with Congress leaders Sukhpal Singh Khaira and Pargat Singh, has accused the government of rushing the legislation without proper debate. The party is expected to continue using the issue to question the AAP government's functioning and strengthen its political connect with Sikh voters.

The controversy has also given the Shiromani Akali Dal a chance to return to the political spotlight. The party has always projected itself as the protector of Sikh religious interests. SAD MLA Ganieve Kaur Majithia told the Akal Takht Jathedar that she was not present in the Assembly when the bill was passed. She alleged that the government did not allow enough discussion on the legislation and also claimed that women legislators were not treated with due respect during the proceedings. The Akali Dal is likely to use the issue to regain political ground after its recent electoral setbacks.

The episode once again shows the influence of the Akal Takht in Punjab politics.

Matters related to sacrilege and Sikh religious sentiments have always been politically sensitive. Any government dealing with such issues is expected to consult religious institutions and ensure wider consensus before bringing new laws.

Another important political outcome is that the issue has brought the Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal onto the same platform in criticising the AAP government. Although both parties have different political agendas, they are united in questioning the government's handling of the law. This is likely to increase political pressure on the ruling party.

The next month will be important for the AAP government.

If it consults religious leaders, legal experts, and other stakeholders before making changes, it may reduce the political damage. However, if the controversy continues, the opposition will use it to argue the government acted in haste and failed to properly examine an important law. That could make this one of the biggest political issues in Punjab in the coming months.