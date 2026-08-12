Bhagwant Mann Meets Governor To Seek Parole For Beant Singh Murder Convict

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Wednesday met Governor Gulab Chand Kataria and sought his intervention in granting 10-day parole to pro-Khalistan extremist Jagtar Singh Hawara on humanitarian grounds, saying that after 31 years, his ailing mother has renewed hope of meeting her son. Mann said the matter requires the Governor's recommendation, as the case is being heard in Delhi, while assuring that the Punjab Government will take full responsibility for ensuring that law and order is not affected if Hawara is granted parole.

"Jagtar Singh Hawara has been lodged in Burail Jail, Chandigarh, for the last 31 years. His mother is old and suffering from age-related health issues and is currently semi-conscious. In view of her deteriorating health condition, I have requested the Governor to kindly consider granting 10 days' parole to Jagtar Singh Hawara at the earliest so that he can meet his mother," said Mann.

"Being the administrator of Chandigarh, the recommendation of the governor is necessary for a decision in this regard. Therefore, considering the humanitarian aspect of the matter and the deteriorating health condition of Jagtar Singh Hawara's mother, I have urged the Governor to take a decision at the earliest," Mann added.

Hawara, a member of the banned terrorist organisation Babbar Khalsa, was convicted as a conspirator in the assassination of former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh in 1995. 17 people died along with Beant Singh in the blast.

Hawara was handed the death penalty in 2007, and in 2010, the Punjab and Haryana High Court commuted the death penalty to life imprisonment.

Assuring the Governor of the Punjab government's complete responsibility for maintaining law and order, Mann said, "The state government takes full responsibility for the law and order situation in the wake of Jagtar Singh Hawara's visit to his home. His supporters and family members have also assured their full support to the state government in this regard."

He further said, "The state government is fully committed to maintaining law and order and protecting the hard-earned peace of Punjab. No stone will be left unturned for this noble cause. I have also assured the Governor of full support and cooperation from the state government in pursuing this matter with the Centre."