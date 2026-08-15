NDTV 24x7 Becomes NDTV, Unveils New Identity Anchored In 'When It Really Matters'

NDTV has unveiled a new brand identity anchored in the thought 'When It Really Matters', as NDTV 24x7 becomes simply NDTV.

When NDTV 24x7 was launched, round-the-clock television news was itself a defining proposition. Today, audiences encounter news very differently - on television, websites, apps, social media, streaming and Connected TV, often moving seamlessly between them. The transition from NDTV 24x7 to NDTV reflects that change: one NDTV, wherever audiences encounter it.

The new name is accompanied by a renewed visual identity and a new look and feel across NDTV's television and digital platforms. It marks the next chapter for a news brand that has spent more than three decades reporting a country - and an information landscape - in constant transformation.

At the heart of the new identity is a sharper articulation of NDTV's editorial purpose: When It Really Matters.

News today is abundant, immediate and incessant. Audiences encounter multiple accounts of the same development, surrounded by opinion, inference and instant reaction. The challenge for journalism is therefore no longer simply to provide information. It is also to establish proportion - to distinguish between what commands attention and what deserves it; between what is visible now and what may reveal its true significance over time.

'When It Really Matters' is an expression of that editorial judgement.

It asks three simple but exacting questions:

What does this change?

Whose lives will it affect?

Why does it matter?

The new identity builds on the trust and journalistic foundations NDTV has established over more than three decades, while reflecting the realities of how India consumes, engages with and understands news today.

Speaking about the transformation, Rahul Kanwal, CEO and Editor-in-Chief, NDTV, said: "When NDTV 24x7 was launched, 24x7 described something significant - the arrival of round-the-clock television news. Today, news is consumed everywhere and all the time. Audiences may encounter NDTV on television, on our app or website, on social media, on Connected TV or on platforms that are still emerging. In that world, 24x7 describes a medium. NDTV describes the brand. 'When It Really Matters' sharpens what we want that brand to stand for. In a world overflowing with information, journalism must help people understand not only what is happening, but what deserves their attention and why. We are building the next NDTV on the trust and journalistic foundations of the last three decades, while designing it for the India of today and the world ahead."

Shiv Aroor, Managing Editor, NDTV, said: "At a time when news is often obscured by competing chaos, 'When It Really Matters' gives us a clear editorial compass. It is a reminder to separate what commands attention from what carries genuine significance, and to remain focused on the stories, questions and consequences that deserve the attention of the public. That sense of purpose will guide the way NDTV reports, interprets and stays with the news that truly matters."

The transformation also reflects a changing Indian audience - younger, more connected, more ambitious and exposed to more information than at any point in history.

For journalism, that creates a particular responsibility. Speed remains necessary, but speed alone is insufficient. Access matters, but without context it can deepen confusion. Strong questions matter, but so do patience, perspective and the willingness to resist premature certainty.

NDTV's renewed visual language brings together its on-air and digital identities around a more unified expression of the brand, designed for a world in which the boundaries between television and digital news are rapidly disappearing.

The identity will extend across NDTV's television and digital platforms, journalism, public conversations and engagement with audiences in India and around the world.

The move from NDTV 24x7 to NDTV is therefore more than a change of name.

It is a simpler expression of a larger ambition: one NDTV, across platforms and generations, building on three decades of trust while looking firmly to the future - and bringing clarity, perspective and understanding when it really matters.