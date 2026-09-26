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Punjab SSSB Recruitment 2026: Apply Online From September 25, Check Details

Punjab SSSB Recruitment 2026 has announced 70 Group C vacancies. Check important dates, eligibility criteria, application fee and more details here.

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Punjab SSSB Recruitment 2026: Apply Online From September 25, Check Details
Punjab SSSB Recruitment 2026 announced 70 vacancies for various Group C posts.
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Punjab SSSB Recruitment 2026: The Subordinate Services Selection Board (SSSB), Punjab, has released Advertisement No. 12 of 2026 for the recruitment of 70 Group C posts in different Punjab government departments. The vacancies include Driver, Clerk in various specialisations, Translator and Field Artist posts. According to the official notification, the application process started on September 25, 2026, and eligible candidates can submit their applications online until October 19, 2026. Candidates should carefully check the post-wise educational and technical requirements before applying. 

Click here: PSSSB Group C Recruitment 2026 PDF

Punjab SSSB Recruitment 2026: Important Dates

  • Application process begins: September 25, 2026
  • Last date to apply and pay fee: October 19, 2026

Punjab SSSB Recruitment 2026: Eligibility Criteria

  • Candidates must meet the educational and technical qualifications prescribed for their respective posts.
  • For Driver posts, candidates should have passed matriculation, possess a valid licence for light and heavy vehicles and have at least three years of driving experience.
  • Several Clerk posts require graduation or a relevant degree, along with qualifying tests and Punjabi and English typing tests.
  • Specific IT posts require relevant qualifications in Computer Science, IT, BCA or equivalent fields.
  • Candidates must fulfil the prescribed Punjabi language requirement.
  • The minimum age is 18 years, while the general upper age limit is 37 years as on January 1, 2026. Age relaxations apply to specified categories. 

Punjab SSSB Recruitment 2026: Application Fee

Check the following Punjab SSSB Recruitment 2026 application fee:

  • General/Sports: Rs 1,000
  • SC/BC/EWS: Rs 250
  • Ex-Servicemen and dependents: Rs 200
  • Physical Handicapped: Rs 500 

Candidates can apply through the Apply Online link on the SSSB Punjab website. They need to register, fill in their details, upload the required documents, pay the fee and submit the application.

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