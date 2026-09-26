Amitabh Bachchan Gives Saif Ali Khan 2-Year Ghee Supply, Actor Says, "This Is Why I Came"

When Saif Ali Khan appeared on Kaun Banega Crorepati 18, he was there to answer questions, win a prize money and promote his film Haiwaan. The Nawab of Bollywood was accompanied by Akshay on the special episode.

Now, a clip of Saif Ali Khan's response to the possibility of winning a ‘two-year ghee supply' is doing the rounds on social media, prompting fans to call him "Gen Z born in the wrong era".

Answering questions on the hot seat, host Amitabh Bachchan told the actor duo, “If you are able to answer the 10th question as well, then you will win a two-year supply of ghee.” An excited Saif instantly smiled bright and said in his signature style, “Woww, Whatt!!” When he looked at his co-star, Akshay couldn't stop laughing at his reaction. When Big B repeated the prize, Saif smiled and replied, “This is it; this is why I came.”

Saif's excited reaction quickly went viral on the Internet. “Saif with his usual unsafe behaviour,” one user wrote.

“The classic wow is backkk,” another commented.

"Gen Z was born in the wrong era,” someone else wrote.

“Another Saif Gen Z moment dropped,” an individual added.

“Saif Ali Khan…he is actually Sameer from Dil Chahata Hai in real life,” one fan shared.

“When you're a nawab but you also live in a capitalist society,” another joked.

“Saif being Saif,” someone shared.

Saif Ali Khan's Recent Projects

Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar have reunited after 17 years in Haiwaan. Helmed by Priyadarshan, the film hit the theatres on September 11. Produced by KVN Productions, it also featured Boman Irani, Sharib Hashmi, Saiyami Kher and Shriya Pilgaonkar in key roles. The film follows a blind martial artist who protects a girl child from a psychopath killer.

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