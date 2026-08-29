12.8-Kg Drugs Seized From Car In Coimbatore. 100-Grams Bust Led Cops To It

The Kerala Police have seized 12.8 kilograms of MDMA, estimated to be worth more than Rs 10 crore, from a car in Coimbatore in what is being described as the biggest seizure of the synthetic drug by the state's cops.

Three accused, part of an interstate drug trafficking network, were arrested after police uncovered the major gang several weeks ago, when six persons were caught with 100 grams of MDMA.

The accused in the recent drug bust have been identified as Jabir Ali and Shaim Akbar of Malappuram, and Mohammed Salih of Wayanad.

The operation was carried out by a special team under Malappuram District Police Chief Chaithra Teresa John, comprising Manjeri Inspector T.G. Dileep and the district DANSAF squad.

Drugs Packed For 'Drops' Across Kerala

The 12.8 kg of MDMA had been divided into packets containing between 100 grams and 500 grams each, ready to be dropped at different locations from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod, police said.

The packets were concealed inside the door panels of an Innova car.

Investigators say the three are linked to a larger network operating both inside and outside Kerala.

100-Gram Seizure Led Police To 12.8-Kg Consignment

The breakthrough came from a much smaller drug bust several weeks ago.

Police had raided a private apartment in Manjeri town following a tip-off and arrested six people with around 100 grams of MDMA.

Their interrogation gave investigators crucial leads about a much larger interstate supply chain.

Further investigation revealed a network operating through Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru, where large quantities of MDMA were stored at secret locations before being transported for sale in Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

The network used luxury vehicles fitted with concealed compartments to transport the drugs.

Coimbatore Emerges As Transit Point

The investigation eventually turned towards Tamil Nadu.

Police identified Coimbatore, Palani and Kodaikanal as transit points used by the network and began monitoring middlemen and movements around these locations. The three men were eventually intercepted near Coimbatore.

During questioning and a search of their vehicle, police found the MDMA concealed inside the Innova's door panels. Police estimate that the seized drugs could fetch more than Rs 10 crore in the retail market in Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

Investigators are now trying to trace the source of the 12.8-kg consignment and identify others in the supply chain, the Malappuram District Police Chief said.