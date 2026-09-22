When The Duty Calls: President's Former Aide On Cost During Service

For years, Major Rishabh Singh Sambyal (retired) lived by rules most people will never encounter. As an officer of the Indian Army's Special Forces and later an aide-de-camp (ADC) to President Droupadi Murmu, his professional life demanded discipline, discretion and a willingness to put duty before almost everything else. After taking premature retirement at the age of 30, Major Sambyal has offered a glimpse into that unusual world, including the restrictions placed on ADCs. Speaking on Raj Shamani's podcast, he said soldiers guarding the President are not allowed to get married.

"That's the cost I have paid. There is a clause for the ADCs that they can't get married, they have to stay away from their families, and I think this is the biggest sacrifice. While I served the President, I couldn't go out as a normal person and enjoy life," Major Sambyal said.

His comments have since gone viral, putting the spotlight on the lesser-known rules governing elite military units.

Major Sambyal further said that sometimes it gets lonely, but that period gives you time to think about yourself. "That loneliness gives me space to evaluate myself."

Major Sambyal said he shared an incredible bond with President Droupadi Murmu, likening it to a mother-son duo. "The first time I met with the President, it felt like my mother is standing in front of me. I left home in 2013 and started NDA in 2014. Since then, I have never lived with my mother. I only visited home for a couple of days, then again bye-bye for 6-7 months," he said.

"This was for the first time that I spent three years with the President. The nature she has is very homely and I built a connection. I always felt comfortable talking to her, understanding what she thinks, how she functions. And the warmth that she showed upon us, it was wonderful. It used to make me miss my mother," Major Sambyal added.

So Why Did He Retire Early?

"I have some responsibilities. I have left this for the people who brought me into this life. I have a responsibility as a son, there are some commitments and I have to fulfill them," said Major Sambyal.

He also talked about the immense responsibilities that come with the position since the ADCs protect the first citizen of India. Major Sambyal said the ADCs have to be alert all the time when the President is meeting people, as "even a pen or a glass of water can prove to be lethal".

To become ADCs, they have to undergo rigorous training, Major Sambyal said. That involves going sleepless for days and then spotting objects during a run to see how alert the soldiers are.

What Are The Duties Of An ADC?

Since the President is the Supreme Commander of the Indian Armed Forces, ADCs serve as an important part of the President's military staff.

Derived from a French expression, an ADC functions as a protocol officer and is responsible for carrying out liaison with various authorities.

The President of India has five ADCs - three from the Army and one each from the Navy and the Air Force. The ADCs are just a call away at times, which is why they stay in a duty room in the President's House.

In May 2025, Lieutenant Commander Yashasvi Solanki made history by becoming the first woman officer from the Indian Navy to be appointed as an ADC to the President of India.