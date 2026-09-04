Teachers' Day 2026: President Droupadi Murmu Urges Teachers To Use Technology In Education

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday extended her greetings to teachers across the country on the eve of Teachers' Day and praised their contribution in shaping the future of students.

In her message, the President remembered former President of India Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, whose birth anniversary is observed as Teachers' Day. She paid tribute to him and praised his contribution as a scholar, philosopher and teacher.

“On the occasion of Teachers' Day, I extend my heartfelt greetings to all our teachers across the country. Teachers' Day is observed to mark the birth anniversary of the former President of India, Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan who was a great author and philosopher. He was also an extraordinary teacher. On this occasion, I pay my humble tributes to him,” President Murmu said.

Emphasising the importance of teachers in building students' character and abilities, the President said educators play a key role through their guidance and mentorship.

“Teachers, through their guidance and mentorship, play a vital role in nurturing talent and strengthening character. It is their duty to guide students to become good human beings. A dedicated and caring teacher can recognise the unique potential of students, serve as a source of inspiration and encourage them to strive for excellence,” she added.

President Murmu also urged teachers to keep improving their skills and adopt modern methods of teaching.

“The teachers should continually update their knowledge, embrace technology and adopt innovative teaching methods. They should promote independent thinking and cultivate a spirit of enquiry among students,” she said.

Expressing gratitude towards educators, the President said teachers have a significant contribution in creating future generations that can help the nation progress.

“I express my gratitude to all the dedicated teachers for their contribution. I wish that all teachers nurture enlightened generations who will take the nation to greater heights,” President Murmu said. On Teachers Day (September 5) President will also honour 25 teachers.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with students and faculty members of Delhi University's Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) during the college's 100-year celebrations. He will address the gathering at 7 pm.