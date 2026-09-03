Why India Celebrates Teachers' Day On Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan's Birthday

India observes Teachers' Day on September 5 every year to honour educators across the country and recognise their contribution to society and nation-building by shaping the future of millions of students. The date marks the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the distinguished philosopher, scholar, and statesman who served as India's first Vice President from 1952 to 1962 and its second President from 1962 to 1967.

Born on September 5, 1888, in Tiruttani, in the erstwhile Madras Presidency, Radhakrishnan left a profound mark on India's educational and political landscape.

Dr Radhakrishnan graduated from Madras Christian College in 1907 and completed his master's degree from the same college in 1909.

He served as a professor at several noted universities, including the University of Mysore and the University of Calcutta. His philosophical and intellectual pursuits earned him the Spalding Professorship of Eastern Religions and Ethics at the University of Oxford.

His work on comparative religion and philosophy played a significant role in introducing Indian philosophy to the Western world. Radhakrishnan firmly believed in education as a transformative tool for society.

Radhakrishnan's 75th birthday on September 5, 1962, came just weeks after he became President of India. He received felicitations from home and abroad, reflecting his wide reputation as a professor and exponent of Indian philosophy.

At home, politicians from across party lines lauded his contribution to education and Indic scholarship. "But above all, he is a great teacher, from whom all of us have learnt much, and will continue to learn," Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru stated in his message.

Dr Radhakrishnan wished that his 75th birthday should not be celebrated as a personal occasion. Instead, he suggested that the day be observed as Teachers' Day to honour the noble profession to which he had devoted his career.

Every year, the President of India confers the National Awards on Teachers on September 5 to celebrate the unique contributions of some of the finest teachers in the country. The awards honour teachers who, through their commitment and hard work, have not only improved the quality of school education but have also enriched the lives of their students.

The awards are given to outstanding teachers at the primary, middle, and higher secondary levels in recognition of their meritorious services. Academic excellence is not the only criterion; genuine interest and affection towards children, reputation in the local community, and involvement in the social life of the community are also considered.

This year, a total of 48 school teachers have been selected through a three-stage selection process at the district, state, and national levels by the Department of School Education and Literacy. The 48 selected teachers are from 27 states, seven Union Territories, and six organisations of the Central Government. Of the 48 selected teachers, 26 are male, and 22 are female.