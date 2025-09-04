Happy Teachers' Day 2025: Wishes, Quotes And Messages To Share

Every year on September 5, India celebrates Teachers' Day to honour the tireless efforts and guidance of teachers across the country. The day marks the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, a visionary educator and statesman who believed that "teachers should be the best minds in the country." When his students asked to celebrate his birthday, he famously said, "Instead of celebrating my birthday, it would be my proud privilege if September 5 were observed as Teachers' Day."

Teachers' Day is more than a formality; it's a heartfelt occasion to express gratitude. Schools, colleges, and institutions organise special events, and students share wishes, quotes, and messages to appreciate their mentors.

Here are some meaningful quotes to share:

"A teacher affects eternity; he can never tell where his influence stops.": Henry Adams

"It is the supreme art of the teacher to awaken joy in creative expression and knowledge.": Albert Einstein

"Good teaching is more a giving of right questions than a giving of right answers.": Josef Albers

Wishes and messages to share with your teachers:

1. Thank you for believing in me even when I doubted myself. Your guidance means the world. Happy Teachers' Day!

2. You don't just teach lessons, you inspire dreams and build confidence. Grateful to have you as my mentor. Happy Teachers' Day!

3. Your patience and dedication have made learning a joy and shaped who I am today. Wishing you a wonderful Teachers' Day!

4. Behind every success story, there is a teacher like you who never gives up. Thank you for lighting my path. Happy Teachers' Day!

5. You turned challenges into opportunities and lessons into life values. Forever thankful for your support. Happy Teachers' Day

6: Happy Teachers' Day! Your wisdom, dedication, and kindness will always lead us on the right path.

7: Thank you for being the guiding light and for inspiring me every day.

People are also sharing images and heartfelt notes on social media platforms using hashtags like #TeachersDay2025 to honour their mentors.