CBSE Cancels Registration Of Board School Games Welfare Society For Unauthorised Use Of Name

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released a notification informing the schools about the cancellation of entity titled "CBSE Board School Games Welfare Society (CBSE-WSO), Agra." The cancellation has been used as the society had used CBSE name without its consent.

"This is to inform that the Registrar of Firms, Societies and Chits, Agra vide order dated 05.12.2025, has cancelled the registration of the entity titled 'CBSE Board School Games Welfare Society (CBSE-WSO), Agra.' The cancellation has been issued due to the society's unauthorised and misleading use of the name "CBSE" without the consent of the Board," said CBSE in a notification.

"All affiliated schools are hereby advised that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has no association, affiliation, endorsement, or connection whatsoever with the aforementioned society. Any communications, activities, or claims made by this entity should be treated as unauthorised and invalid. Schools are specifically instructed to refrain from engaging with, supporting, or sponsoring students for any sports events, activities, or programmes conducted or promoted by this society," the board warned schools.

The CBSE Board School Games Welfare Society (CBSEWSO), a self-funded and autonomous registered society under the Society Act. It was established to enable students studying in the CBSE Syllabus to participate in the National School Games.

The official website of the CBSEWSO also mentions that, " It is a Society registered under The Society Registration Act, 1860 which is an independent society and does not have any relation with The Central Board of secondary Education New Delhi."