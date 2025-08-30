CBSE Invites Class 9-12 Students To Join Its Podcasts And Digital Outreach

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has invited schools to nominate students from Classes 9 to 12 for participation in its podcasts and social media initiatives. The move aims to make the Board's educational content more student-centric and relatable.

CBSE produces in-house podcasts on academic and counselling matters, already available on platforms such as YouTube. To enhance engagement, the Board plans to include student voices through short video and audio interactions, testimonials, and conversations in its official podcasts and social media content.

According to CBSE, schools should nominate articulate and confident students interested in contributing to such content. Participation is voluntary and requires written consent from both the student and their parents or guardians, submitted through the school.

Schools have been asked to share the names and brief profiles of nominated students through a Google Form within 10 days of the circular's release.

CBSE said the initiative is intended to give students a platform to express themselves while contributing to its outreach efforts.