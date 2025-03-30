Advertisement

CBSE Releases New Syllabus For 10th, 12th; Schools Told To Follow Directives

CBSE Syllabus 2025-26: The board has instructed schools to strictly follow the directives mentioned in the curriculum's initial pages.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
CBSE Releases New Syllabus For 10th, 12th; Schools Told To Follow Directives
CBSE Syllabus 2025-26: Schools have been advised to adopt flexible and contextual teaching strategies.
Education Result

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the syllabus for Classes 10 and 12 for the academic year 2025-26. The updated curriculum outlines subject-wise academic content, learning outcomes, recommended teaching practices, and assessment frameworks for students from Classes 9 to 12.

The CBSE has instructed schools to strictly follow the directives mentioned in the curriculum's initial pages. 

"Subjects should be taught in alignment with the prescribed syllabus, integrating experiential learning, competency-based assessments, and interdisciplinary approaches to enhance students' conceptual understanding and application," the board stated.

Schools have been advised to adopt flexible and contextual teaching strategies to address diverse learning needs, in line with the recommendations of the National Curriculum Framework-2023. 

The detailed syllabus is available on the CBSE website, cbseacademic.nic.in.

Show full article

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
CBSE New Syllabus, CBSE New Curriculum, Central Board Of Secondary Education (CBSE)
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now