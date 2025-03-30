CBSE Releases New Syllabus For 10th, 12th; Schools Told To Follow Directives

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the syllabus for Classes 10 and 12 for the academic year 2025-26. The updated curriculum outlines subject-wise academic content, learning outcomes, recommended teaching practices, and assessment frameworks for students from Classes 9 to 12.

The CBSE has instructed schools to strictly follow the directives mentioned in the curriculum's initial pages.

"Subjects should be taught in alignment with the prescribed syllabus, integrating experiential learning, competency-based assessments, and interdisciplinary approaches to enhance students' conceptual understanding and application," the board stated.

Schools have been advised to adopt flexible and contextual teaching strategies to address diverse learning needs, in line with the recommendations of the National Curriculum Framework-2023.

The detailed syllabus is available on the CBSE website, cbseacademic.nic.in.