AISSEE 2025: Sainik Schools Entrance Exam Schedule Out

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the schedule for the All India Sainik Schools Entrance Exam (AISSEE) 2025. The exam for admission to class 6 and 9 in Sainik schools across the country will be held on April 5, 2025. The exam will be conducted in Pen paper mode (OMR sheets based).

Eligibility for admission to class 6

Candidates must be between 10 and 12 years of age as of March 31, 2023

Admission for girls is available only in Class 6 in all Sainik Schools

Eligibility for admission to class 9

Candidates must be between 13 and 15 years of age as of March 31, 2025, and should have passed class 8 from a recognised school at the time of admission

Admission for girls to class 9 is subject to the availability of vacancies

AISSEE is conducted for admission to classes 6 and 9, enabling students to join English medium residential schools affiliated with CBSE that prepare cadets for the National Defence Academy (NDA), Khadakwasla (Pune), Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, and other Training Academies for officers. Currently, there are a total of 33 Sainik Schools across the country.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has granted approval for the establishment of 35 new Sainik Schools, which will operate in collaboration with NGOs, private schools, and state governments.