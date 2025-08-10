CBSE To Introduce Open-Book Assessments For Class 9 From 2026-27

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has decided to introduce open-book assessments (OBAs) for Class 9 students starting from the 2026-27 academic session. The decision, cleared by the board's Governing Body in June, follows a pilot study on the feasibility and acceptance of the format in schools.

This move aims to shift the focus from rote memorisation to competency-based learning, aligning with the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCFSE) 2023 and the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

The CBSE's open-book assessment format will cover core subjects like language, mathematics, science, and social science. Students can refer to textbooks, class notes, and approved resources during the assessments. While CBSE will provide guidelines, adopting this format will be optional for schools. The assessments will be part of the three pen-paper tests held each academic term.

The proposal comes after a pilot project approved in December 2023, which tested open-book exams across Classes 9 to 12. Student performance ranged from 12 per cent to 47 per cent, indicating challenges in using resources effectively and understanding interdisciplinary concepts. The study assessed factors such as completion time and stakeholder feedback. Despite this, teachers involved in the trial were optimistic about OBAs, noting their potential to enhance critical thinking.

The CBSE has prior experience with open-book assessments, having introduced the Open Text-Based Assessment (OTBA) for Classes 9 and 11 in 2014 across various subjects. Students received reference materials months before exams, but the initiative was discontinued in 2017-18 due to its limited success in enhancing critical thinking skills.

To ensure effective implementation this time, CBSE will provide standardised sample papers and comprehensive guidelines to support schools in conducting Open Book Assessments (OBAs). These resources will help students navigate reference materials and apply knowledge to real-world scenarios.

For the upcoming rollout, CBSE will offer training and structured guidance to help schools integrate open-book tests into their internal evaluation systems. The goal, according to officials, is to foster higher-order thinking skills in students and align assessments with the NEP 2020's vision.