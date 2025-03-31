CBSE Introduces Major Changes In Syllabus For Classes 10,12, Check Details

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has introduced significant changes to its syllabus for Classes 10 and 12, aimed at enhancing the academic framework and expanding skill-based learning opportunities.

For Class 10 students, the board now mandates the selection of one out of three skill-based subjects: Computer Applications, Information Technology, or Artificial Intelligence. Additionally, students must choose either English or Hindi as one of their language subjects, which they can take in either Class 9 or 10.

In a notable shift, if a student fails in core subjects like Science, Mathematics, Social Science, or a language, they can substitute it with a passed skill subject or an optional language subject for final result calculation.

Class 12 students will also see new additions to their curriculum. Four new skill-based electives have been introduced: Land Transportation Associate, Electronics and Hardware, Physical Activity Trainer, and Design Thinking and Innovation. This revamp aims to align with the growing emphasis on practical and vocational skills.

The revised Class 12 syllabus now covers seven major learning areas: Languages, Humanities, Mathematics, Sciences, Skill Subjects, General Studies, and Health & Physical Education. Along with the syllabus update, CBSE has also revised the grading criteria for both Class 10 and 12 board exams, now utilising a 9-point grading system, where marks will be converted into grades.

In terms of exam, Class 10 students will now appear for board exams twice a year, with one in February and another in April, starting from the current academic year. Class 12 exams, however, will continue to be held annually, with the 2026 exams set to begin on February 17.