CBSE Releases Guide For Parents On Careers After School, Entrance Exams 2025

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released a guide for parents to help them make informed decision on careers after school in India, entrance exams 2025 and books for higher education. CBSE's "Parents' Handbook on Careers after School in India" is a comprehensive guide that provides valuable insights and practical advice to assist schools, parents and guardians in helping their children explore career options effectively. The handbook is prepared by Mohit Mangal. Additionally, the Entrance Exams 2025 Guide and 21 Higher Education Vertical Books have been compiled to serve as essential references. These resources offer structured guidance on various academic and professional pathways for students.



"A Career guidance plays a pivotal role in empowering students to make informed decisions about their future. In today's ever evolving and dynamic job market, collaboration among schools, parents, and stakeholders is essential to equip students with the right tools and insights for meaningful career choices," read an official notification by the CBSE.

The guide comprises of Career Resources, FAQ and Audio/Video Broadcast.

Career Resources are available for the following subjects:

Agricultural Allied Sciences

Architecture Planning

Arts Humanities and Social Sciences

Business Management Administration

Commerce Finance

Computer Sciences Applications

Design and Fine Arts

Economics

Engineering and Technology

Entrance Exams after 12th GUIDE 2025

Hotel Hospitality Travel Tourism Management

Law

Liberal Studies

Mass Media Communication

Medical Dental and Allied Sciences

Paramedical Sciences

Parents Handbook of Careers 2025

Performing Arts

Pure Sciences

Rehabilitation Sciences

Sports and Physical Education

Veterinary Fishery Sciences

Vocational Studies

CBSE is conducting board exams for Class 12. The exam began on February 15 and will conclude on April 4, 2025. CBSE Class 10 exams began on February 15 and will conclude on March 18, 2025.