Why Do We Celebrate Teachers' Day On Sept 5? The Story of Dr Radhakrishnan

Teachers' Day 2025: Every year on September 5, India celebrates Teachers' Day to honour educators across the country. The date marks the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the distinguished philosopher, scholar, and statesman who served as the second President of India. Here are some key facts about his life and contributions.

Early Years And Education

Born on September 5, 1888, in Tiruttani, Tamil Nadu, Dr Radhakrishnan grew up in a modest family with strong spiritual values. His father, Sarvepalli Veeraswami, wanted him to become a priest, but he pursued academics instead. With scholarships and determination, he studied philosophy at Madras Christian College, completing his master's degree in 1907.

Academic And Teaching Career

Dr Radhakrishnan began his teaching journey in 1909 and went on to hold prestigious academic positions. He was invited as a guest lecturer at Oxford University in 1929 and later became Vice Chancellor of Banaras Hindu University. His reputation as a thinker and educator made him one of India's most respected intellectuals.

From Education To Statesmanship

Radhakrishnan represented India at UNESCO after Independence and was later elected Vice President in 1952. He served as the President of India from 1962 to 1967, remembered for his fairness and vision in public life.

The Birth Of Teachers' Day

When students wished to celebrate his birthday in 1962, he requested that the day be observed instead as Teachers' Day to honour the profession. This tradition continues to this day.

Recognition And Legacy

Dr Radhakrishnan was awarded the Bharat Ratna in 1954 and nominated 27 times for the Nobel Prize. His writings on philosophy and religion remain influential worldwide.