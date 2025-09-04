Teachers' Day 2025: Why India Celebrates Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan On September 5

Teachers' Day is observed across India on September 5 every year to honour educators and their contributions to society. The date also commemorates the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, an eminent philosopher, teacher, and statesman, who served as the first vice-president and the second president of India.

A respected academician and scholar, Dr Radhakrishnan believed in the importance of education and educators. When his students expressed a desire to celebrate his birthday, he humbly suggested that it be observed as Teachers' Day instead. Since 1962, India has continued this tradition, celebrating teachers nationwide for their dedication and service.

Born on September 5, 1888, in Tiruttani, Tamil Nadu, Dr Radhakrishnan studied philosophy at Christian College, Madras. He began his teaching career at the University of Mysore and later taught at the University of Calcutta. He also served as vice-chancellor of Andhra University, Banaras Hindu University, and Delhi University.

He was the first Indian to be appointed the Spalding Professor of Eastern Religion and Ethics at the University of Oxford (1936-1952) and was also a Haskell Lecturer at the University of Chicago.

In 1948, Dr Radhakrishnan was elected Chairman of UNESCO's Executive Board, having led the Indian delegation. He became India's first vice president in 1952 and president in 1962. In recognition of his contributions, he was awarded the Bharat Ratna in 1954.

Dr Radhakrishnan was nominated 27 times for the Nobel Prize-16 times in Literature and 11 for Peace. His renowned works include Indian Philosophy, The Philosophy of the Upanishads, and An Idealist View of Life.