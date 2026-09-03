UK Teacher Accused Of Sexual Relationship With 16-Year-Old Student: "Messages Became Flirtatious"

A British PE teacher accused of having a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old student allegedly told him to call her "Miss' when they were alone, prosecutors told a court. Bronwen James, 30, is accused of having sex with the teenager while she was working as a physical education teacher at Bitterne Park School in Southampton, England. She denies the charges, New York Post reported.

Prosecutor Edward Culver told Winchester Crown Court that James initially rejected the student's attempts to add her on Snapchat but later accepted his request. The two allegedly began exchanging messages, which prosecutors described as flirtatious.

"They started to message each other. The messages became flirtatious. The two met up and went to Weston Shore. They kissed in the car," the prosecutors said.

On one occasion, while Wimbledon tennis was being shown on television, the pair allegedly "kissed and touched each other before having sex." Prosecutors also alleged that James developed a "sexually charged relationship" with the teenager, telling him she loved him and wanted the two of them to move away together.

The student reportedly told the court that he initially believed the relationship was "good" but later came to believe that he had been groomed.

The prosecution further claims James wanted the teenager to address her as "Miss" during their private encounters.

The alleged incidents took place while James was teaching at Bitterne Park School. She faces four charges relating to sexual activity with the boy, BBC reported. James has denied the allegations and gave a prepared statement to the court.

The trial was interrupted on Wednesday after the jury was discharged. The case has been adjourned until Thursday, when a new jury is expected to be sworn in.