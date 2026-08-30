US Teacher Who Had Sex With 17-Year-Old Student On School Campus Gets 7 Years In Prison

A Florida high school teacher has been sentenced to seven years in prison followed by 15 years of probation after pleading guilty to having sex with a 17-year-old student on school grounds. Heather Mashburn-Smith, 37, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to unlawful sexual activity with a minor. She was arrested in April after authorities alleged that she had sexual relations with the student twice that month at Port Charlotte High School, ABC7 reported.

Following her arrest on April 29, Mashburn-Smith gave authorities a "full, post-Miranda confession", according to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office. Because she was a teacher, the charge was enhanced to a first-degree felony.

Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell condemned the teacher's actions, saying, “What this woman has done is not just unlawful; it is damaging to the students and staff around her. This individual took advantage of that vulnerability and preyed on one of the people she was entrusted to protect. We take that very seriously in Charlotte County, and I applaud my Major Crimes detectives for their quick and appropriate actions to intervene, investigate, and make an arrest."

Florida's age of consent is 18.

Mashburn-Smith was also suspended from her position at the high school following her arrest. She received credit for 118 days already spent in custody before Thursday's sentencing.

Inappropriate Teacher-Student Relationships

The disturbing phenomenon of teachers engaging in illegal sexual relationships with students is a growing concern in the United States. According to a report, there were over 500 reported cases of teacher misconduct between 2014 and 2019, with nearly 1 in 10 students experiencing some form of sexual misconduct by an educator. In 2023 alone, nearly 350 public educators were arrested for child sex-related crimes.

Several factors contribute to this alarming trend, including increased reporting and awareness, social media facilitating inappropriate interactions, breakdowns in teacher-student boundaries, inadequate screening and hiring practices, and insufficient teacher training on ethics and boundaries.

Last month, a 25-year-old teacher in the US was charged with first-degree sexual misconduct after authorities alleged she had a sexual relationship with a teenager, who attended a neighbouring school. The encounter allegedly took place inside the boy's truck shortly after Mackenzie Naught began working as a first-grade teacher at St John Elementary School in Washington. The investigation began after Naught's husband, who worked as an assistant track coach at the teenager's high school, alerted the police. According to the Spokesman-Review, her husband subsequently provided police with screenshots from her cellphone that supported the allegations.