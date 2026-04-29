US Teacher Moves To China, Now Pays A Quarter The Cost With A Family Of 4: "My Version Of American Dream"

Braden Krae, a 36-year-old American teacher and influencer originally from California, has garnered attention for detailing how moving to Shenzhen, China, allowed him to cut his living costs by 75% while supporting a family of four. Krae describes this lifestyle as his personal "version of the American Dream," citing that his money stretches significantly further than it ever did while living alone in the United States. His three-bedroom apartment in Shenzhen costs around $1,000, while groceries run about $100 a month.

Krae told CNBC Make It that he's spending about a quarter of what he spent living alone in the US. "No one is more surprised than me that I've found my own version of the American Dream here in China," he said.

The cost of living in the United States remains relatively high. For a single individual, monthly expenses typically range between $1,200 and $1,777, while a family of four can expect costs of around $4,300. These figures tend to rise significantly in major metropolitan areas such as New York and San Francisco, while smaller cities generally offer a lower cost of living.

Krae also highlighted several qualitative benefits that influenced his decision:

Convenience: Advanced technology, such as paying at stores with a hand scan, eliminates the need for physical wallets.

Public Infrastructure: High-quality public transportation and education systems that are more affordable than their US counterparts.

Safety and Lifestyle: He describes the environment as safe and comfortable, allowing for a higher quality of life on a lower budget.

"If everything falls into place, I see myself living in Shenzhen long-term," he said.

The Move to China

Krae relocated to Shenzhen at the age of 27 after securing a position as an English teacher in the southern Chinese technology hub near Hong Kong. To finance the move, he sold his car in North Carolina and used the proceeds to purchase a plane ticket. Over the following four years, he travelled extensively across Asia, including visits to Cambodia and Thailand.

It was in Shenzhen that Krae met his future wife, who was born in French Polynesia to Chinese parents and was working there as a French teacher at the time. The couple spent three years in China when the Covid-19 pandemic disrupted their plans. While visiting the United States, China's borders closed, prompting them to relocate to Tahiti to be closer to her family.

Five years later, now with two children under the age of five, they felt a strong pull to return. "China still felt like home," Krae said. The family moved back to Shenzhen in June 2025.

Upon returning, Krae resumed his teaching career, earning approximately $4,000 per month. The family now rents a three-bedroom apartment for about $1,000 monthly. Internet costs around $29, electricity averages $100, and groceries for the family total roughly $100 per month.

Dining out is also affordable, with meals for the entire family rarely exceeding $10. Monthly healthcare expenses are estimated at around $90.

“In total, I spend roughly a quarter of what I used to spend each month in the US, when I was living alone,” he noted.

Krae describes Shenzhen as a hybrid of Silicon Valley and New York City. He is particularly impressed by the city's rapid technological advancement. Drone-based food deliveries arrive within minutes, autonomous taxis are a common sight on busy streets, and QR code payments have largely replaced the use of cash and physical wallets.